Hatters rated v Wycombe Wanderers

Luton Town came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters rated for their afternoon’s work.

James Shea: 8 - After last week’s bizarre moment, became the hero for Town this time. Tried to second guess Jacobson for the first penalty but then picked the right way for the following spotkick as he prevented Luton going 2-0 down. Looked secure with his handling as Wycombe looked went in search of a winner late on.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Plenty of freedom in the first half as he appeared Town’s most likely outlet for a goal. Couldn’t quite make the most of the openings though with a number of crosses either charged down or cleared.

Dan Potts: 7 - Glorious opportunity to win it when sprung free by Cornick as Luton were four on one, disappointingly firing straight at Allsop. Needed to get up and head clear plenty of aerial threats when Wanderers went long.

Matty Pearson: 7.5 - Had his hands full with Akinfenwa as he tried every tactic to keep the big forward from winning the ball. Struggled at times, but eventually got a grip and popped up in the right place to nod home the leveller with his second of the season.

Sonny Bradley: 7 - Can count himself lucky to stay on the pitch as after being booked early on, avoided seeing a second yellow for giving away the penalty. Found Akinfenwa tough in the first half but regained a tighter leash during the second and almost nicked it, putting a late chance wide.

Glen Rea: 7 - Unable to break up play, as Luton couldn’t handle the home midfield in the opening 45 minutes, with Wycombe first to every second ball. Managed to get amongst it when Luton wrested the initiative back and finish far stronger.

James Justin: 6 - Given a start on the left hand side of midfield, but didn’t ever look completely comfortable in his new role as Wanderers’ midfielders ran the show. Replaced just 10 minutes after the interval.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Was a different player in the final 30 minutes, driving Luton forward with the bit between his teeth. Cracking late strike was destined to be the decider but for Allsop’s fingertips and the woodwork.

Andrew Shinnie: 6 - Didn’t offer a great deal on his first away start since March as Luton were second best for a good hour or so. Eventually made way for O’Kane with Town then coming in proceedings far more.

James Collins: 7 - Forward was reduced to chasing lost causes for large parts of the first hour. Got himself in a right tangle to give away the spotkick for handball, but after Shea saved his bacon, became far more of a threat, holding up play and linking well with his team-mates.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Striker was starved of service in the first half but like Town came alive once Shea had parried Jacobson’s attempt from 12 yards. Jinked his way through to set up Pearson and denied by the keeper when his daisycutter seemed destined to have secured all three points.

Eunan O’Kane (SUB): 8 - Only on for 25 minutes but looked a class act during that time, displaying some wonderful vision to set Lee away on more than one occasion. Could be an outstanding signing if he continues to play like that.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 7.5 - Gave the Hatters some real attacking thrust when he was on. Led a great charge as Luton looked certain to triumph and then flashed wide himself.