Hatters rated v Wycombe Wanderers

Luton eased through in the FA Cup first round against Wycombe on Saturday, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Andrew Shinnie and Harry Cornick. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the day.

James Shea: 7 - Third clean sheet in a row, although wasn’t tested anywhere near as much as he had been the previous weekend at Rochdale. Still had to keep his wits about him to produce a fine sliding tackle on Samuel and a decent late save from Williams to make sure he wasn’t beaten.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Defended solidly on the right flank as Wycombe couldn’t really get any kind of momentum going in their attacking play. Always keen to get on his bike and support his midfielders once more.

James Justin: 7.5 - Town have only conceded one goal in the four and a half games he has played in place of Potts. Always looked to have the upper hand over the Wanderers attackers.

Matty Pearson: 8 - Far easier afternoon than had Akinfenwa been playing as he ensured Town were dominant in the air. Crowd favourite barely lost a header all afternoon and was just as good on the floor as well.

Sonny Bradley: 8 - Another rock solid display from Bradley who kept threats on Town’s goal to the bare minimum. Getting closer and closer to the goal he is looking for too - seeing a header cleared off the line. Started off the move which led to Luton’s first with some excellent and brave play inside his own area to draw Wycombe out.

Glen Rea: 8 - Another highly impressive performance from the holding midfielder both in and out of possession. Brilliant sliding challenge on Onyedinma prevented Wanderers from getting through, while also played some cracking passes to spread the play.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Wanderers made it hard for him to really influence the game as he might have done, as they shackled him well. Still able to get around the pitch though and kept things ticking over when on the ball.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Midfielder continued his more selfish approach guiding a delicious shot into the corner from range, giving Allsop no chance. Wonderful through ball set up Collins for a disallowed strike, before nasty cut frustratingly forced him off early in the second half.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Busy performance from the attacker who went close himself a number of times. Linked play well when the Hatters finally broke through the press of Wanderers and was a real force in the second period, denied from close range by Allsop.

James Collins: 7 - Thought he had made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, only to have what now appears like a perfectly good goal ruled out for an offside flag. Held the ball up well to allow his team-mates to get body up in support once more.

Harry Cornick: 7.5 - Very early sighter which was saved but his pace caused problems throughout. Second time around, he finally did what boss Jones had requested, going across the keeper to finish with aplomb.

Jorge Grant (SUB): 7.5 - Slotted in seamlessly for the injured Shinnie, looking to have lost none of the form he had built up before missing last two weeks.

Kazenga LuaLua (SUB): 6.5 - On for the closing stages once more, fizzing a low shot that Allsop dealt with uncomfortably.