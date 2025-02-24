HATTERS RATED: Watford 2 Luton Town 0

3 . Mads Andersen: 4

Another who was brought back into the side due to a host of defensive absentees and got off to the worst possible start when he failed to shepherd the ball back to Kaminski, before being unable to prevent Doumbia getting around him, when he had to be stronger, to win what was a sloppy penalty that Luton never really recovered from. Needless body check on Ince earned him a booking which meant he had to be careful for the rest of the half, as although he won two headers in the Watford area, nodding over on both occasions, was one of three hauled off at the break by Bloomfield. Photo: David Horn