HATTERS RATED: Watford 2 Luton Town 0

Luton suffered yet more derby day disappointment on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.
The Hatters conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes as although it was better display in the second half from Matt Bloomfield's side, their Championship status took yet another severe blow with defeat. To find out how the Town players rated during the afternoon, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 4.5
Was having a fairly quiet time of it in the opening 10 minutes before the turning point of the game came as both he and Andersen made a mess of a simple ball forward ending up with the keeper clumsily fouling Doumbia for a penalty he couldn’t keep out. Did come off his line well for one cross afterwards, and saved easily from Louza, but was bypassed by Chakvetadze's cross as Kayembe made it 2-0. Quite well protected from then on, only really called into action late in the second period when parrying Chakvetadze's blast away to prevent Watford adding a third. Photo: David Horn
2. Reuell Walters: 4.5
With both Naismith and McGuinness out then he was thrust into the back three once more, a position he doesn’t look ready to play at this level just yet. Found Chakvetadze a huge handful as the Hornets winger ran the show in the first half, getting so much joy on the home side’s left with the youngster unsure quite how to deal with him. Was a bit more secure in the second period, able to make four tackles in total, but Watford knew the points were in the bag by then as they eased off. Photo: David Horn
3. Mads Andersen: 4
Another who was brought back into the side due to a host of defensive absentees and got off to the worst possible start when he failed to shepherd the ball back to Kaminski, before being unable to prevent Doumbia getting around him, when he had to be stronger, to win what was a sloppy penalty that Luton never really recovered from. Needless body check on Ince earned him a booking which meant he had to be careful for the rest of the half, as although he won two headers in the Watford area, nodding over on both occasions, was one of three hauled off at the break by Bloomfield. Photo: David Horn
4. Amari’i Bell: 5
Part of a defence who looked all at sea in the opening 45 minutes as Watford eased into a two-goal lead, the Hornets assuming complete control after being gifted an early penalty. Made one decent tackle to prevent a hosts attack from leading to anything major, but was then caught in two minds when Chakvetadze burst through again, as with little support, he tried to hold him up, only to miss his last-ditch challenge that led to a simple tap-in. Luton's back three as a whole improved when Makosso came on for the second period, with the Hornets' threats far less, but wasn't able to offer too much at the other end. Photo: David Horn
