HATTERS RATED: Watford 4 Luton Town 0

Luton’s long awaited trip to fierce rivals Watford ended in embarrassment on Sunday as they were hammered 4-0.
The Hatters fell behind early on as the Hornets went on to score another on the stroke of the half-time, adding two more in the second period.
Town also had Gabe Osho sent off late on, and to find out how the visitors rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath (STAR MAN): 6
Keeper made a terrific save in the first half from Davis’s low shot that was destined for the bottom corner. Came out sharply to deny the forward again with his legs, before blighting his afternoon when his poor pass picked out Pedro who added a killer third. Did prevent the embarrassment of a fifth arriving with another smart stop from Asprilla late on though.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 4
Didn't get out quickly enough to prevent Sema from delivering a cross that saw Watford open the scoring after just three minutes to begin a terrible afternoon, while he rushed to give the ball back to the Hornets for the corner they made it 2-0 from. His own set-piece should have led to Town pulling one back early in the second half as neither Lockyer or Osho could turn it in from close range. Unable to then stop Sarr adding a fourth late on.
Photo: Paul Harding
3. Tom Lockyer: 5
Once Davis had blown Town’s gameplan out of the water early on then it was tough for Luton’s back-line to get to grips with their opponents. Crossed for Freeman to go close and looked certain to pull one back in the second period, only to just fail to connect with his header. No lack of effort on his part, although dispossessed as the Hornets completed the misery late on.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 3
Skipper struggled from the early moments as Davis barged him out of the way to give Watford just the kind of start the visitors were dreading. Unfairly booked for a terrific sliding challenge, he found it tough against the Villa loanee, unable to adjust his feet to clear as the Hornets made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time. Didn’t reappear for the second period, with Jones revealing he had been of a few struggling with illness.
Photo: Liam Smith