HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 0 Luton Town 0

Luton stretched their unbeaten run in the Championship to five games as they held struggling West Bromwich Albion to a goalless draw at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
It might have been more for the visitors, Dan Potts seeing his header cleared off the line, while the defender saw another late chance saved by former Town loanee Alex Palmer, who also tipped over Elijah Adebayo’s deflected attempt.
To find out how the Hatters players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Although never under severe pressure, with Asante-Thomas off target twice, still had to keep his wits about him at all times. One save in the first half was fairly routine, his best work seeing Townsend’s deflected low drive kept out at his near post. Continues to look solid from crosses and confidence growing with another chipped pass out to Bree under pressure. Happy that Wallace's curler flew narrowly wide.
Photo: Tony Marshall
2. James Bree: 7
Reverted to his wingback role following Tuesday night and with the hosts tightening up in search of a first clean sheet in a while, didn’t get too much joy on the right, his crosses often well defended. When they got through, sent one just in front of Adebayo, Clark failing to connect with an ambitious attempt from another.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Tom Lockyer: 7.5
Slight reshuffle saw him move out to the right of the back three to incorporate Bradley’s return. Got to grips with the new role and as the game wore on, he once more looked Town’s most dominant defender, keeping a close eye on Thomas-Asante and Diangana. Aerially excellent as well, Luton looking far more secure from corners.
Photo: Liam Smith
4. Sonny Bradley: 6.5
First start since the Coventry draw and took some time to get into the swing of things which was unsurprising due to his lack of football and being faced by the lively Thomas-Asante. Booked for hauling him down in the second period, but got stronger as the contest progressed and clean sheet not to be sniffed at. Blocked his markers well for Potts’ effort from a corner too.
Photo: Liam Smith