HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 0 Luton Town 0

4. Sonny Bradley: 6.5

First start since the Coventry draw and took some time to get into the swing of things which was unsurprising due to his lack of football and being faced by the lively Thomas-Asante. Booked for hauling him down in the second period, but got stronger as the contest progressed and clean sheet not to be sniffed at. Blocked his markers well for Potts’ effort from a corner too.

Photo: Liam Smith