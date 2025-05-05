HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 5 Luton Town 3

4 . Teden Mengi: 2

Kept his place on the left hand side of the back three despite struggling in the position against Coventry the week before. His combination with Bell clearly didn't work again though, which, with Naismith sat on the bench, made the manager's desire to include him a confusing one, the pair exposed time and time again. Didn't track Fellows for the third, almost giving up as the attacker went through to score, while also played Styles onside for the fourth. When he eventually did make way in the closing stages, his exit was jeered by the away fans as it's hard to see him being here next term. Photo: David Horn