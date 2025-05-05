HATTERS RATED: West Bromwich Albion 5 Luton Town 3

Luton were relegated from the Championship on Saturday as they were hammered 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion.
Needing a draw to stay up, the Hatters turned in abject display at the Hawthorns, as defeat means they will now be playing League One football next term. To find out how the Town players rated on the afternoon see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 4.5
Had to really do better with Fellow’s first goal as he got a good hand to the winger's fierce drive from close range but couldn’t keep it out at his near post. Left horribly exposed after that as Luton’s defence undid all the good work from recent weeks, allowing both Dike and then Fellows again to make it 3-1. Was the same after the break too, as with Town's back-line all over the shop, Styles slid home, before Grant nodded against the post. Unlucky with the fifth as Styles' attempt from distance took a big nick off Aasgaard on what was a day to forget. Photo: David Horn
2. Christ Makosso: 5
Although he was part of a Luton defence that were breached three times inside the opening half an hour, the Congolese international didn't really do a great deal wrong as the majority of Albion's attacks came on the opposite flank. As he had been against Coventry though, was substituted at the break, although his performances since coming into the side are definitely one of the few bright points the Hatters can take going forward. Photo: David Horn
3. Mark McGuinness: 5
With Town picking the worst day possible to make a return to their bad habits from earlier in the season, he was powerless to prevent the hosts running riot and puncturing the Hatters' hopes of staying in the Championship. Individually he didn't make too many mistakes, but Luton's previously solid looking defence was anything but at the Hawthorns, scythed apart by the Baggies time and time again as any hopes of the kind of efforts that saw them keep two clean sheets in their previous three matches were blown away. Photo: David Horn
4. Teden Mengi: 2
Kept his place on the left hand side of the back three despite struggling in the position against Coventry the week before. His combination with Bell clearly didn't work again though, which, with Naismith sat on the bench, made the manager's desire to include him a confusing one, the pair exposed time and time again. Didn't track Fellows for the third, almost giving up as the attacker went through to score, while also played Styles onside for the fourth. When he eventually did make way in the closing stages, his exit was jeered by the away fans as it's hard to see him being here next term. Photo: David Horn
