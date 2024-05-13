HATTERS RATED: West Ham 3 Luton Town 1

The visitors had taken an early lead through Sambi Lokonga’s header, only to see James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and George Earthy find the net in the second period to claim all three points for the Hammers. To find out how the Hatters players rated at the London Stadium, see below.
1. Thomas Kaminski: 7
Yet again wasn’t overly tested in the opening 45 minutes, as Kudus flashed wide and Bowen’s volley hit the outside of the post. His goal came under far more pressure in the second period, as he went with his feel to repel Bowen's cross, leading to Ward-Prowse making it 1-1. Good handling from Antonio's header and twisted excellently to paw away another attempt from the striker, but had little protection as Soucek and Earthy scored to send Luton down. Did prevent Bowen adding a late fourth though. Photo: Liam Smith
2. Fred Onyedinma: 6.5
Made a really bright start to the game as did all the visitors, with Town having the better of possession in the opening stages, one driving run into the box almost leading to a shot on target but for the outstretched leg of Zouma. The width he gave Luton saw Town look composed and a threat in the first period, but unfortunately that evaporated after the break. Did occasionally get forward in the second period to put an ambitious shot over the top, but the Hammers were ultimately just too strong. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 6.5
Looked strong against the club where it all started for him, as he was Luton's most composed defender on the day, giving another good showing up against some high-class attacking players in Bowen and Kudus. Nice ovation from the home supporters when going off in the closing stages as Luton put more attackers on the pitch, while yet another start will increase the hope the talented centre half will be able to manage a full campaign in the Championship next term. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Teden Mengi: 6
Was enjoying a real ding dong battle with Antonio that both clearly relished and were using all the tricks of the trade to try and win, referee Oliver having a word when it threatened to spill over off the ball. Able to keep things tight in the first half bar one mix-up with Osho, also doing well to clear a dangerous attempt from Bowen away, but after the break and as the Hammers began to dominate, Luton just couldn't repel their hosts. Had no idea Earthy was there to tuck home the third, but can still reflect on a superb individual campaign. Photo: Liam Smith