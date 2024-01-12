HATTERS RATED: Who has been Luton Town's best player in the Premier League so far
Find out who is the Hatters' most consistent performer this term
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT
Luton Town reached the midway point of their debut Premier League season after a 3-2 home defeat against Chelsea at Kenilworth Road last time out.
With 19 games gone and 19 to go, it’s time to see just who has been the Hatters' best performer in the top flight so far this term.
The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who is leading the way, check out the gallery below.
