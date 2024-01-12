News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town are at the midway point of their Premier League campaign - pic: Liam Smith

HATTERS RATED: Who has been Luton Town's best player in the Premier League so far

Find out who is the Hatters' most consistent performer this term
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:46 GMT

Luton Town reached the midway point of their debut Premier League season after a 3-2 home defeat against Chelsea at Kenilworth Road last time out.

With 19 games gone and 19 to go, it’s time to see just who has been the Hatters' best performer in the top flight so far this term.

The players are ranked based on their average rating from marks given by the Luton News on a weekly basis in league games only, so to find out who is leading the way, check out the gallery below.

1. Gabe Osho: 8.0

Appearances: 9. Starts: 9. Subs: 0. Goals: 1. MOM: 0. Photo: Liam Smith

2. Ross Barkley: 7.8

Appearances: 14. Starts: 12. Subs: 2. Goals: 2. MOM: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

3. Teden Mengi: 7.7

Appearances: 14. Starts: 12. Subs: 2. Goals: 1. MOM: 1. Photo: Liam Smith

4. Thomas Kaminski: 7.55

Appearances: 19. Starts: 19. Subs: 0. Clean sheets: 1. MOM: 2. Photo: Liam Smith

