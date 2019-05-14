Luton Town celebrate winning the League One title

Hatters Rated: Who was the star of the season?

Luton Town enjoyed a magnificent 2018-19 campaign by being crowned champions of League One and securing promotion to the Championship.

The Hatters had 55 matches in total and based on their average ratings, for those players who featured in 15 or more games, here, in reverse order, is who came out on top.

League - Apps: 17. Starts 4. Goals: 0. 'Cups - Apps 4. Goals: 1.'Total - Apps: 21. Goals 1.

1. Alan Sheehan - 19th - Average rating: 6.93

League One - Apps: 24. Starts: 15. Goals: 1. 'Cups - Apps: 3. Starts: 3. 'Total - Apps: 27. Goals 1.

2. Dan Potts - 18th - Average rating: 7.02.

League One - Apps: 32. Starts: 14. Goals: 6. 'Cups: Apps: 5. Starts: 5. Goals: 2. 'Total - Apps 37. Goals 8.

3. Harry Cornick - 17th - Average Rating: 7.08

League One - Apps: 25. Starts: 18. Goals: 8.'Cup - Apps: 3. Starts: 2. Goals: 0.'Total - Apps: 28. Goals: 8.

4. Danny Hylton - 16th - Average Rating: 7.20

