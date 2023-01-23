HATTERS RATED: Wigan Athletic 0 Luton Town 2

Luton made it a quickfire double over Wigan Athletic on Saturday as they triumphed 2-0 in their Championship contest.
Harry Cornick put the Hatters in front early on, while Elijah Adebayo netted just eight minutes into the second period as Town climbed up to just goal difference away from the play-offs.
To check out how Town's players rated on the afternoon, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5
Had another fairly quiet time of it at the DW Stadium, although the offside flag helped him keep another clean sheet as Fletcher’s header was ruled out. Off his line well to gather one cross, while just one attempt came his way, but it was from that simple stop which led to Town making it 2-0, rolling the ball out to Osho and within 30 seconds the Hatters had doubled their lead. Joined up play well with his centre halves on what was a difficult surface.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 8
Sent in at least three terrific free-kicks in the first half, curving them wickedly away from the grasp of Amos, although his team-mates couldn’t make the most of them. Made some great bursts on the right as well, especially in the opening 45 minutes, causing McClean plenty of trouble.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Gabe Osho: 8
Began on the right side of the back three as he kept his place from the FA Cup win and his athleticism enabled Town to keep the Wigan front-line quiet, covering round to make an important intervention, before putting one half-chance wide in the first period. Excellent pass into Adebayo’s feet from inside his own area led to the visitors double their lead, before injury saw him off after an hour for Burke.
Photo: Paul Harding
4. Tom Lockyer: 8
The defender put his head and body on the line against an imposing front-line of Keane and Fletcher to ensure the hosts had very little to work with throughout the 90 minutes. Cleverly managed them and also Magennis when he was thrown into the fray late on, as Luton cleared their box effectively throughout yet another away day victory.
Photo: Warren Little