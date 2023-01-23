HATTERS RATED: Wigan Athletic 0 Luton Town 2

1. Ethan Horvath: 7.5

Had another fairly quiet time of it at the DW Stadium, although the offside flag helped him keep another clean sheet as Fletcher’s header was ruled out. Off his line well to gather one cross, while just one attempt came his way, but it was from that simple stop which led to Town making it 2-0, rolling the ball out to Osho and within 30 seconds the Hatters had doubled their lead. Joined up play well with his centre halves on what was a difficult surface.

Photo: Liam Smith