HATTERS RATED: Wigan Athletic 1 Luton Town 2

2. James Bree: 7

Able to move forward to his usual wingback role, he saw plenty of the ball on a cold evening in Wigan. Crossing was hit and miss at times, some terrific deadball efforts in the first half that his team-mates might have made more of, a few others that didn't beat the first man. Sent one free kick over the bar as he picked out Cornick for another opportunity after the break, before leaving the fray late on for Lockyer.

Photo: Liam Smith