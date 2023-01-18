HATTERS RATED: Wigan Athletic 1 Luton Town 2

Elijah Adebayo’s stoppage time winner saw the Hatters beat Wigan 2-1 in their FA Cup third round replay at the DW Stadium last night.
The hosts had led thanks to Thelo Aasgaard’s terrific volley just after the break, before Cauley Woodrow swiftly levelled with his second of the season.
As extra time appeared to be looming, Luton won it thanks to Adebayo’s smart finish and to find out how the visitors rated on the night, see below.
1. Ethan Horvath: 7
Was well protected by his defence for the majority of the contest, as the home attackers didn’t ever test him a great deal with just two shots on target. Main threat was Aasgaard from range, as he had little chance with the midfielder’s spectacular volley. Able to comfortably catch another attempt as the clock wore down.
Photo: Liam Smith
2. James Bree: 7
Able to move forward to his usual wingback role, he saw plenty of the ball on a cold evening in Wigan. Crossing was hit and miss at times, some terrific deadball efforts in the first half that his team-mates might have made more of, a few others that didn't beat the first man. Sent one free kick over the bar as he picked out Cornick for another opportunity after the break, before leaving the fray late on for Lockyer.
Photo: Liam Smith
3. Reece Burke: 7
Back in the starting line-up to get some more valuable minutes under his belt as he continues to build up his match fitness and will benefit massively from a first 90 since mid-September. With Luton dominating he was able to get forward on the right, sending over one excellent cross for Woodrow to head over. Late booking but a real plus that he lasted the distance.
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Gabe Osho: 7.5
As he had done in the first game, was happy to receive the ball and advance through the Wigan press in front of him to try and break the line and get Luton going. Managed it on a number of occasions too as he had a good battle with Fletcher and then Magennis, coming out on top. Threatened himself from the odd set-piece, but unable to get the right connection.
Photo: Alex Livesey