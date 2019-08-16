Hatters ready for 'Premier League' Baggies striker Austin

Luton boss Graeme Jones is more than aware that ‘Premier League’ striker Charlie Austin will be a huge threat for Saturday’s opponents West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old headed to the Hawthorns from Southampton on transfer deadline day, and is up and running for his new side, scoring in Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat at Millwall in the Carabao Cup.

Chris Brunt in action for West Bromwich Albion

Austin has been a regular on the scoresheet over his 10-year professional career, netting over 150 goals during spells with Swindon, Burnley and QPR.

Jones said: “He’s a traditional target man, who’s never forgotten how to score goals.

“So again he’s a Premier League player, mentally he’s a Premier League player that’s dropped down to the Championship.

“He’s going to be a big threat, we need to be aware of the threats and it doesn’t just come from Charlie Austin, it comes from all over the pitch.

“It’s a game that’s going to test us, and it’s one that I’m looking forward to.

"I’m sure the players are as well, we’ve made strides in the last three games, so we need to keep making strides on Saturday.”

Albion also have the vastly experienced Chris Brunt in their ranks, who has made over 400 appearances, since signing from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007.

Jones, who worked with the Northern Ireland international during his time at West Brom as assistant last term, said: “I’ve seen some of his footage today, Chris came on in one of the games I watched, Millwall, but his left foot is an absolute wand.

“To have that vitality for the game, I think Chris is maybe 34 now.

“He trained every day, he was a good lad, a good pro, obviously he’s West Brom through and through.

“So it will be good to see Chris, hopefully he won’t be on the pitch, but you would never underestimate Chris Brunt.”

With the potential threat of Brunt feeding striker Austin from the left flank, on upping his side's preparation at defending from crosses, Jones added: “There’s always emphasis, depending on what style of team you’re up against.

“I didn’t see as many crosses come in on Tuesday night as I did on Saturday.

“Cardiff are very extreme for that, but it’s an area we’ve looked at over, like many, many other things.

“The great thing about Tuesday was that it gave is the opportunity to work with certain players that didn’t play, so we’ll be more than prepared.”