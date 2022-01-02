Hatters recall defender Panter from loan spell at Dundee

Town defender Corey Panter

Luton have recalled defender Corey Panter from his loan spell at Dundee.

The 21-year-old made three senior appearances for the Dee after joining on what had initially been a season-long deal at Dens Park.

Although he played twice early on, scoring in the Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup, Panter then didn't feature until Boxing Day when he made his Scottish Premier League debut the 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen, with the side ravaged by injuries and Covid issues.

Boss Nathan Jones had been happy with Panter's time north of the border a few months ago, but Town have now decided to bring the academy graduate back to Kenilworth Road.

A statement on the Dundee official website about the defender, who signed a new development contract with the Hatters in June 2021, said: "Corey Panter has left the club after being recalled by Luton Town.

"He found the net on his debut against Forfar in the Premier Sports Cup and made his league debut on Boxing Day as he played 90 minutes against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.