Hatters recall midfielder Thorpe from disappointing Burton Albion loan spell
Ex-Spurs youngster back at Kenilworth Road
Luton have confirmed that midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been recalled from his disappointing loan spell with League One Burton Albion.
The 22-year-old joined the Brewers in September last year in a deal that was initially meant to run until the end of the season.
Advertisement
However, Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left just a few days later, as Thorpe struggled to get a look-in under new boss Dino Maamria.
The ex-Spurs youngster made just one start, a 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood, but only featured on six other occasions, his last appearance coming in the 2-1 defeat to Bolton on October 25, the midfielder not even featuring in the match-day squad at times since.
A statement on the Luton official website on Sunday, said: “We can confirm that Elliot Thorpe has today been recalled from his loan spell with Burton Albion.
“Thorpe will now re-join his team-mates at The Brache ahead of next week’s FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic.”