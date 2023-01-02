Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe

Luton have confirmed that midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been recalled from his disappointing loan spell with League One Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old joined the Brewers in September last year in a deal that was initially meant to run until the end of the season.

However, Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink left just a few days later, as Thorpe struggled to get a look-in under new boss Dino Maamria.

The ex-Spurs youngster made just one start, a 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood, but only featured on six other occasions, his last appearance coming in the 2-1 defeat to Bolton on October 25, the midfielder not even featuring in the match-day squad at times since.

A statement on the Luton official website on Sunday, said: “We can confirm that Elliot Thorpe has today been recalled from his loan spell with Burton Albion.