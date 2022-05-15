Hatters recall Neufville from Yeovil as he joins Town's squad for trip to Huddersfield

Josh Neufville during his first spell with Yeovil last season

Luton have recalled attacker Josh Neufville from his loan spell at National League side Yeovil Town in time to join up with the squad for tomorrow night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town.

With injury doubts still persisting over top scorer Elijah Adebayo, Town are left with Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick as their striking trio.

Jerome and Cornick began the 1-1 first leg clash at Kenilworth Road on Monday night, but with the quick turnaround, Luton boss Nathan Jones has called for reinforcements and brought the academy graduate back to Kenilworth Road.

Neufville, 21, returned to the Glovers in March for his second spell at Huish Park, following an impressive first stint last term when he scored five goals in 31 games until unfortunately suffering a serious ankle injury.