Luton head to Wigan twice this month

Luton have received an initial allocation of 1,500 seats in the Westwood Motor Group Stand for their trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, January 21.

The game, which will be the second time that the Hatters head to the DW Stadium in the space of a week, after their FA Cup third replay a few days earlier, is due to kick-off at 3pm.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, dispatched on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available to Diamond Season Ticket holders and executive members at three per person from today, with Season Ticket holders able to get two per person.

Members can obtain two tickets from Thursday, with all remaining tickets available go on general sale from Friday until 12 noon on January 20.

Prices - Adult: £23; Seniors (65+): £16; Young Adult Under 22 (18-21): £16; U18 (12-17): £10; U12 (0-11): £5.

