Hatters receive 1,554 tickets for rearranged Reading clash

Hatters head to Reading later this month

Luton Town have received an allocation of 1,554 for their rearranged trip to Reading later this month.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place on December 18, but was cancelled due to an outbreak of Covid in the Royals squad.

All tickets bought for that date have been refunded, with supporters having to re-purchase tickets for the midweek clash which takes place on Wednesday, January 19, kick-off at 8pm.

A further allocation is available if required by the Hatters as a statement on the club website said: "Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket this season will receive one ticket in the South Stand for this fixture.

"Seats will be reserved, then payment will be taken, and your ticket dispatched on Monday 10th January unless otherwise advised.

"If you do not require a ticket for this game or require additional tickets, please email [email protected] to advise.

"Tickets will be available to ALL season ticket holders and executive members at three tickets per person from Thursday 6th January using your individual client ref number.

"These tickets can be ordered online, by phone or in person from the Ticket Office.

"Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Tuesday 11th January online, by phone and in person.

"They will remain on sale, subject to availability until 11am on Wednesday 19th January."

Reading are currently fourth bottom in the Championship, as they blew a 2-0 lead against basement side Derby County on Monday to draw 2-2, meaning they are just three points above the relegation zone.

Season Ticket holder prices: Adult: £20; Seniors (65+): £13; 18-24: £10; U17: £5. U12: £4.

Family area prices: Adult: £18; Seniors (65+): £13; 18-24: £10; U17: £5; U12: £2.

Non-Season Ticket holder prices: Adult: £25; Seniors (65+): £16; 18-24: £13; U17: £8; U12: £7.

Family area prices: Adult: £23; Seniors (65+): £16; 18-24: £13; U17: £8; U12: £2.

Ambulant/Wheelchair users are charged at the age-related price with a Carer free of Charge with middle of full rate DLA or PIP.