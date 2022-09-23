Hatters receive 1,631 tickets for Baggies trip

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in action during Luton's trip to West Bromwich Albion last season

Luton have confirmed they have received an initial allocation of 1,631 seats for their trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, October 8.

The Hatters head to the Hawthorns looking for a first win at the Baggies since April 1996 when Kim Grant and Bontcho Guentchev were on target in a 2-0 Division One victory.

Town were beaten 3-2 last season, although late goals from Harry Cornick and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu almost led to a late comeback for the visitors.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Card this season will receive one ticket, while Diamond Season Card holders/Executive Members holders can purchase two tickets per person.

Season Card holders can buy two tickets per person from today until close of business on Monday, September 26, with members able to get two tickets per person from Tuesday, September 27, until close of business Wednesday, September 28.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Thursday, September 29, online, by phone and in person, going off sale at 12 Noon on Friday, October 7.