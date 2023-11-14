News you can trust since 1891
Hatters receive 1,725 tickets for Premier League trip to Brentford

Luton make the trip to Bees next month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Luton have received an allocation of 1,725 tickets for their Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, December 2.

Supporters who have purchased an Away Season Ticket can receive one ticket for this fixture, which will be dispatched on Friday, November 17.

Diamond and Executive Season Card Holders can get their seats online from today at 3pm, at one per person online, with sales opening via the phone and in person as of Thursday.

Luton head to Brentford next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty ImagesLuton head to Brentford next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty Images
Luton head to Brentford next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty Images

This priority period will close on Friday as a further sales plan will be released on Monday, November 20, which will include dates of sale for Season Card holders, Members and general sale.

Prices

Adults: £30; Seniors (O65) and U25s: £25; Juniors: £10.

Ambulant and Wheelchair fans will pay the relevant age-related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of Medium to High Disability Living Allowance.

