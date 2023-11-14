Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton have received an allocation of 1,725 tickets for their Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, December 2.

Supporters who have purchased an Away Season Ticket can receive one ticket for this fixture, which will be dispatched on Friday, November 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamond and Executive Season Card Holders can get their seats online from today at 3pm, at one per person online, with sales opening via the phone and in person as of Thursday.

Luton head to Brentford next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty Images

This priority period will close on Friday as a further sales plan will be released on Monday, November 20, which will include dates of sale for Season Card holders, Members and general sale.

Prices

Adults: £30; Seniors (O65) and U25s: £25; Juniors: £10.