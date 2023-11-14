Hatters receive 1,725 tickets for Premier League trip to Brentford
Luton have received an allocation of 1,725 tickets for their Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, December 2.
Supporters who have purchased an Away Season Ticket can receive one ticket for this fixture, which will be dispatched on Friday, November 17.
Diamond and Executive Season Card Holders can get their seats online from today at 3pm, at one per person online, with sales opening via the phone and in person as of Thursday.
This priority period will close on Friday as a further sales plan will be released on Monday, November 20, which will include dates of sale for Season Card holders, Members and general sale.
Prices
Adults: £30; Seniors (O65) and U25s: £25; Juniors: £10.
Ambulant and Wheelchair fans will pay the relevant age-related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of Medium to High Disability Living Allowance.