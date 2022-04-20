Hatters receive 1,879 tickets for trip to Championship leaders Fulham

Fulham sealed promotion to the Premier League last night

Luton have received a full allocation of 1,879 seats for their trip to Championship leaders Fulham on Monday, May 2.

The Cottagers won promotion back to the Premier League last night when beating Preston North End 3-0, meaning Marco Silva’s side will be playing top flight football once more next term.

Town are hoping to join them via the play-offs, with the game at Craven Cottage, the penultimate fixture of the regular season for Nathan Jones’ side, to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Disabled Prices, Adult: £17.50; Seniors (65+): £15; 18-21: £15; U17: £7.50.

Disabled supporters with Higher or Middle level DLA or PIP payments are entitled to a Carer free of charge.