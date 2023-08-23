News you can trust since 1891
Hatters receive 2,701 tickets for Premier League trip to Craven Cottage

Luton on the road to Fulham next month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read

Luton have received 2,701 tickets for their trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League next month.

The Hatters make the short journey to West London on Saturday, September 16 to face the Cottagers who finished 10th under Marco Silva last term.

The game is an all-ticket fixture and supporters who have purchased an Away Season Ticket will receive one ticket.

Luton are travelling to Fulham next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty Images
Luton are travelling to Fulham next month - pic: Henry Browne/Getty Images
Tickets for Season Card holders and Executive Season Card holders (Commercial Executive Members) go on sale on Wednesday, August 30 one ticket per person, with this priority period closing on Friday, September 1.

A further sales plan for Season Card holders will be released on Monday, September 4 when the club has been able to review the Diamond/Executive uptake.

This will include dates of sale for Season Card holders, Members and General Sale.

Prices

Adult: £30.00; Seniors (Over 65): £25.00; 18-21 years old: £25.00; Under 7: £20.00.

Disabled (Higher Middle DLA or PIP), Adult: £15.00; Seniors (Over 65): £12.50; 18-21 years old: £12.50; 17 and Under: £10.00

Restricted View, Adult: £28.00; Seniors (Over 65): £23.00; 18-21 years old: £23.00; 17 and Under: £18.00

