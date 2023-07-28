News you can trust since 1891
Hatters receive 3,001 tickets for opening Premier League trip to Brighton

Luton begin their campaign on the south coast
By Mike Simmonds
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

Luton have received 3,001 tickets for their opening clash of the Premier League season at Brighton & Hove Albion next month.

The club office have begun selling tickets to diamond card holders and executive members this week for the game which takes place on Saturday, August 12.

It will be the Town's first visit to the American Express Community Stadium, with a further sales plan announced on Monday, July 31 for season card holders.

Luton are heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the Premier League season - pic: Getty ImagesLuton are heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the Premier League season - pic: Getty Images
Luton are heading to Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the Premier League season - pic: Getty Images
With the match all-ticket for Hatters fans, then supporters who have requested an away season ticket can receive one ticket for this fixture.

Diamond Season Card Holders and Executive Members can buy their tickets over the phone and in person until Sunday.

Prices (restricted view in brackets): Adults: £30 (£29). Seniors (over 65): £26 (£25). Under-21s: £26 (£25). Under 18s: £18 (£17).

Ambulant and wheelchair fans will pay the relevant age related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of medium to high Disability Living Allowance.

