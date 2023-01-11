Luton and Wigan played out a 1-1 FA Cup third round draw on Saturday

Luton Town have received an allocation of 450 tickets for the club’s third round replay at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw, the two teams will do it all over again next week in a bid to see who hosts League Two Grimsby Town in the fourth round.

Advertisement

Tickets will still be available on the night from the Latics ticket office at no increase in price, as a club statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “Due to the short time available tickets for this fixture for those wishing to purchase in advance will be available on General Sale from Thursday 12th January.

"Tickets will only be available to purchase in person or via phone from the Ticket Office.

"Any tickets pre ordered will need to be collected from Luton Town Ticket Office in person during our advertised opening hours.

"There will not be an option order online or to collect pre purchased tickets at Wigan.

Advertisement

“Tickets will be available to purchase until close of business Monday 16th January.”

Prices – Adult: £15.00; Seniors (65+): £8.00; 18-21: £8.00; U18: £8.00; U12: £8.00.

Advertisement