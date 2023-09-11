News you can trust since 1891
Hatters receive 769 tickets for Carabao Cup third round trip to Exeter

Town head to St James Park later this month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Luton have received 769 tickets for their Carabao Cup third round tie to Exeter City on Tuesday, September 26.

Hatters fans will have the option to stand or sit on at St James Park for what will be Town’s first trip since a 4-1 League Two win in October 2017.

The club have an initial allocation of 369 seats and 400 terrace places, with away season tickets not actioned for this fixture but can still book in the Season Card holder booking stage.

Hatters go to Exeter City later this month - pic: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesHatters go to Exeter City later this month - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images
All Season Card holders will be able to purchase two tickets per person online as of 3pm today, while from tomorrow, they will also be available over the phone and in person.

Hatters Members can buy two tickets per person online from Wednesday, as they are available over the phone or in person on Thursday.

Any remaining tickets will be available on Friday, online, over the phone and in person.

Prices

Seats, Adult: £27.00; Seniors, 65+: £24.00; Young Adults 18-23: £24.00; U18s: £13.00.

Terrace, Adult: £20.00; Seniors 65+: £17.00; Young Adults 18-23: £17.00; U18s: £8.00.

Subject to availability, tickets will be available on the day to purchase with a slight increase.

Ambulant disabled supporters are charged their appropriate age category with a helper free of charge.

Wheelchair Disabled Supporters can book by calling Exeter City direct on 01392 411243 option 2 or email [email protected].

