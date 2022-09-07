Hatters receive 895 tickets for Hull trip

Luton head to Hull City later this month

Luton have received an initial allocation of 895 seats for their Championship trip to Hull City on Friday, September 30.

The Hatters head to the MKM Stadium a day earlier than previously scheduled, with the game live on Sky Sports, to take on a Tigers side who have made a decent start to the season, sitting in mid-table with three wins, two draws and three defeats from their first eight matches.

Supporters who have requested an away season card this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, while Diamond Season Card holders/Executive Members holders can buy three tickets per person until close of business on Thursday, either online, by calling 01582 416976 or from the ticket office.

Season Card holders can purchase three tickets per person from Friday until Monday 12th September, with Members able to purchase two tickets from Tuesday, September 13 until Wednesday, September 14, with any remaining tickets available on general sale on Thursday, September 15 until 12 noon on Thursday, September 29.

Prices

Adult: £20; Seniors (65+): £13.50; Young Adult/U23 (16-22): £10; U16s (11-15): £7; U11s (2-10): £3.