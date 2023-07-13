Luton have received a cash boost of just over £200,000 from the World Cup held in Qatar last year after FIFA released figures distributed by the governing body’s Club Benefits Programme today.

An amount of $209million, roughly £189million, was set aside to compensate the 440 clubs for each day their players were at the competition, including the official six day preparation period as well.

It worked out as $10,950 a day, around £8,500, which meant Luton earned over £150,000 for defender Tom Lockyer’s involvement with Wales, even though he didn’t make it on to the pitch as his country failed to make it past the group stages.

Town also received compensation for on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, whose USA side went one better than the Welsh to reach the last 16, where they were knocked out 3-1 by the Netherlands, although it was shared with his parent club.

Meanwhile, with FIFA rules stating that if a player had been registered with a club within the two years prior to the World Cup, they will also be eligible for a portion of the daily pay out, it meant Luton were recompensed for former midfielder Joe Morrell, who was sold to League One Portsmouth in August 2021, as he made two sub appearances for Wales.

In total, the Hatters’ coffers were boosted by the sum of $309,349, which works out as £235,564.62.

