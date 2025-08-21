Hatters receive just over 1,600 tickets for Burton Albion clash

Town head to the Pirelli Stadium later this month

Luton have been given just over 1,600 tickets for their trip to Burton Albion later this month.

The Hatters have received a full allocation of 1,300 terrace places and 330 seats, with the seats for families and elderly supporters only and will only be available via phone. Away season ticket holders will have payment taken and a ticket dispatched today, while tickets went on sale to Diamond and Executive season card holders at one ticket per person on Tuesday.

Subject to availability, tickets for this fixture will go on sale to all season card holders at one ticket per person today, while any member who has held a membership for four seasons can book one ticket per person on Tuesday, August 26 at 10am online, in person or by calling the ticket office. Any member who has held a membership for three seasons can book one ticket per person on Tuesday at 11am, with any member who has held a membership for two consecutive seasons can book one ticket per person on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Luton head to the Pirelli Stadium later this month - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Any member who has held a membership for this season can book one ticket per person on Tuesday at 1pm online, with tickets going on general sale at 2pm at one per person to any supporter with a previous purchasing history and any member without a previous booking history. The fixture at the Pirelli Stadium is physical tickets only and they will be sent via post or collection from the club.

Prices, Seating – Adults: £23. Seniors (Over 65+): £20. Young Adult, Under 24 (17-22): £20. Under 17 (13-16): £14. Under 13 (12 and under): £10. Family Ticket (if all supporters fall in the same sales bracket): £60. Terrace – Adults: £19. Seniors (Over 65+): £16. Young Adult Under 24 (17-22): £14. Under 17 (13-16): £8. Under 13 (12 and under): £5. Family Ticket (if all supporters fall in the same sales bracket): £45.

» Luton got their defence of the Professional Development League Cup up and running with a 3-0 victory over Oxford United at the Brache on Saturday. After beating Plymouth 5-1 and Leyton Orient 6-4, the Hatters kept their first clean sheet of the campaign thanks to a number of early saves from Charlie Booth.

Town took the lead in the 22nd minute when Ty Lesser was brought down outside the box and Darren Frimpong-Kwakye whipped in a magnificent free-kick in off the underside of the crossbar. The Hatters doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Enoch Sampson threaded a fine pass through to Sam Hincapie-Alfonso who slotted beyond the Oxford goalkeeper.

The Town were indebted to another good save from Booth to prevent the visitors from pulling a goal back but, on 55 minutes, the game was made safe when Lesser found Dawid Gawel and the striker made it 3-0. Boss Joe Deeney said: “After the chaos of the Leyton Orient game to keep a clean sheet was very pleasing. To win three games in a week is a credit to the players and the clean sheet will give us all a boost. We’ve scored 14 goals in three games which speaks volumes for our attacking intensity.”