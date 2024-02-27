Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town have been given an allocation of 2,687 tickets for their vital Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, March 9.

Tickets for this fixture went on sale to Diamond Season Card holders last week, as they are now available for Season Card Holders who attended six away matches last season, with all Season Card holders able to purchase one ticket per person from Thursday, February 29 at 10am. Subject to availability, any Two Year members can book a ticket on Monday, March 4, as Members with previous purchase history can do so on Tuesday, March 5.

Subject to availability, they will then go on general sale to any fan with a previous purchasing history on Wednesday, March 6. A club statement said: “Due to feedback received last season regarding allocated seats, we are assisting those supporters who cannot stand. If supporters are going to stand, please book tickets in the ‘back’ sections to allow those that need / prefer to sit when viewing the pitch.

Luton head to Crystal Palace next month - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images