Hatters receive just over 2,500 tickets for Crystal Palace clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton Town have been given an allocation of 2,687 tickets for their vital Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, March 9.
Tickets for this fixture went on sale to Diamond Season Card holders last week, as they are now available for Season Card Holders who attended six away matches last season, with all Season Card holders able to purchase one ticket per person from Thursday, February 29 at 10am. Subject to availability, any Two Year members can book a ticket on Monday, March 4, as Members with previous purchase history can do so on Tuesday, March 5.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Subject to availability, they will then go on general sale to any fan with a previous purchasing history on Wednesday, March 6. A club statement said: “Due to feedback received last season regarding allocated seats, we are assisting those supporters who cannot stand. If supporters are going to stand, please book tickets in the ‘back’ sections to allow those that need / prefer to sit when viewing the pitch.
Prices, Adults: £30. Seniors: (65 plus) £20. Student with ID: £20. 18-21s: £20. U18s: £16. Ambulant and wheelchair supporters will pay the relevant age-related price and are entitled to a personal assistant if in receipt of higher Disability Living Allowance, PIP or Attendance allowance. Restricted view seats are reduced by £2 for Adults £1 for all other concessions than Juniors which remain the same.