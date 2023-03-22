Luton have received an allocation of 1,913 seats for their trip to Rotherham United next month.

The Hatters head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday, April 15, to face Matt Taylor’s side who are fighting for their Championship survival, four points clear of the drop zone with nine games to play.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket this season can receive up to three tickets for this fixture, which will be dispatched on Wednesday, March 29.

Luton head to Rotherham United next month

Diamond Season Card holders and Executive Members can purchase three tickets per person from tomorrow until close of business on Sunday, as Season Ticket Holders can buy three tickets per person from Monday, March 27 until Wednesday, March 29.

Members can purchase three tickets per Member on Thursday, March 30 until Sunday, April 2, with any remaining tickets available on general sale from Monday, April 3, online, by phone and in person, until 12 noon on Thursday, April 13.

Prices – Adult: £24.00; Seniors (60+) & Young Adult (18-21): £14.00; U18 (12-17): £9.00; U12 (6-11): £7.00.