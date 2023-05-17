Hatters receive just under 37,000 tickets for Championship play-off final at Wembley

Luton have received 36,493 tickets for the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium later this month.

With Town booking their place at the home of football after beating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate, they have been allocated their seats in the East End of Wembley Stadium, with tickets sold from North Stand round to the South Stand.

Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into three sections and there is also a concession rate for supporters aged 65 and over as well as for children aged 16 and under.

There is also a smaller reduction for those supporters aged 17 to 21.

Prices

Cat 1 - £98 Adults, £73.50 Young Adults, £49 Conc.

Cat 2 - £76 Adults, £57 Young Adults, £38 Conc.

Cat 3 - £64 Adults, £48 Young Adults, £32 Conc.

Cat 4 - £52 Adults, £39 Young Adults, £26 Conc.

Cat 5 - £36 Adults, £27 Young Adults, £18 Conc.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “The price categories will be sold on a first come first served basis and are subject to availability.

“Due to the large volume of tickets needed to be sold and dispatched in such a short space of time, and following advice from the EFL, the Club will be using Ticketmaster to sell Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Tickets.

"They have many years of experience in selling tickets for large venues such as Wembley Stadium in a short space of time due to their robust website.

"Due to anticipated demand the Club and Ticketmaster advise all supporters will need to book online at www.eticketing.co.uk/lutontown

“Tickets will not be sold through Luton Town Ticket Office, although the Ticket Office staff we be available to assist with booking queries during normal advertised opening hours.

“Print at Home tickets or Digital tickets that can be held on a smartphone will be issued daily, other than those booked throughout the weekend. These will be issued on Monday morning.

“Supporters will be asked for their ID/Client Reference Number.

"Each Client Reference number can purchase six tickets in one transaction.”

Tickets go on sale on May 18 at 10am at www.eticketing.co.uk/lutontown and will be split into separate periods of sale for three client types.

Period 1: All 22/23 Season Card Holders and Executive members and anyone holding a 22/23 Hatters Membership.

Tickets on sale from 10am Thursday, May 18

Using their unique client reference number Season card holders can purchase up to a maximum of six tickets and cannot purchase more tickets in a separate transaction once they have reached their client reference number limit.

Period 2: Supporters with a booking history of at least five league or cup fixtures this season.

Tickets on sale from 10am Friday, May 19

Using their unique client reference number 22/23 this Client group can purchase up to a maximum of six tickets and cannot purchase more tickets in a separate transaction once they have reached their client reference number limit.

Period 3: Supporters with a Client reference number and a previous purchasing history on the Club database. (Excluding only a Coventry / Middlesbrough ticket).

Tickets on sale from 10am Monday, May 22

Using their unique client reference number these supporters can purchase up to a maximum of two tickets and cannot purchase more tickets in a separate transaction once they have reached their limit.

Disabled tickets

There are a number of Wheelchair and Ambulant Disabled tickets with accompanying Personal Assistant tickets available.

These are sold under the same periods of sale but are available only by e mailing [email protected] with details of your client reference number and a contact telephone number.

EFL regulations and Luton Town terms and conditions apply, including the availability of age-related concessions.

There are a number of seats which have step free access that are recommended for persons with mobility difficulties which are positioned in Level 1 rows 30/31.

