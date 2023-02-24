Luton have received an allocation of 2,035 seats for their Championship trip to Sheffield United on Saturday, March 11.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket can receive up to two tickets, while Diamond Season Card holders / Executive Members holders could purchase two tickets per person from yesterday until close of business on Saturday.

Season Card holders can buy two tickets per person from Monday until close of business on Wednesday, with Members able to get two tickets on Thursday.

Hatters head to Sheffield United next month

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Friday until 12 Noon on Friday, March 10.

Prices – Adult: £28.60; Seniors (60+) and Adult Disabled: £21.00; 18 to 21’s and Students (in full time Education with valid Student Card): £18.00; NUS / Forces: £20.00; U18s: £13.00.

Ambulant and Wheelchair (other than Adults) are charged at the age-related price with a Carer free of Charge with middle of full rate DLA or Enhanced PIP if required.