Hatters receive ticket allocation for Bees trip

Luton Town have received a full allocation of 1,630 tickets for their Sky Bet Championship fixture at Brentford on Saturday, November 30.

The club have 616 seats in the upper tier and 1,014 terrace spaces in the lower tier, as supporters who have taken an away season ticket will automatically receive one seat in the pper tier, to be processed on Friday.

Tickets will be available to Diamond season ticket holders and executive members at one-per-person from Monday, November 4 until close of business on Saturday, November 9.

These will need to be ordered from the ticket office either in person or via phone on 01582 416976.

Season ticket holders will be able to obtain one ticket per person from Monday, November 11 until close of business on Saturday, November 16 – online using individual client reference numbers and also via phone or in person from the Ticket Office.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Monday, November 18 online, by phone and in person and will remain on sale, subject to availability, until 1pm on Friday, November 29.

Seat Prices: Adult: £27.50; Senior (65+): £21; 18-24: £18.50; Junior (U17): £8; U12: £5.