Hatters receive ticket allocation for Cherries trip
Luton given just over 1,300 tickets
Luton have received a full allocation of 1,318 seats for the trip to Bournemouth later this month.
The Hatters fans will be housed in the East Stand at the Vitality Stadium for a contest that Town won 1-0 last season thanks to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's goal.
Tickets for away season ticket and diamond season ticket holders are on sale now, with season ticket able to order them on Monday, September 13, with any remaining tickets on general sale from Friday, September 27.
Prices are: Adult: £30.00 (restricted view £27.00 - severely restricted £25.50); Concession (65+): £17.00 (restricted view £15.50 - severely restricted £14.50); Under 21’s: £17.00 (restricted view £15.50 - severely restricted £14.50); Full Time Students: £17.00 (restricted view £15.50 - severely restricted £14.50); Juniors / Youth Season Ticket holders: £7.00; Non Season Ticket holder Junior/Youths: Pay Under 21 price; Wheelchair: £5.00 (Carer free of charge); Ambulant Disabled: Age related price with a Carer free of charge for Middle / Higher DLA or PIP.