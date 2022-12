Hatters head to Huddersfield on New Year's Day

Luton Town have received a full allocation of 1,709 seats for their trip to QPR on Thursday, December 29.

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket will receive one ticket in the School Upper Tier Gold, as Diamond Season Ticket holders / Executive Member holders can purchase one ticket per person from Tuesday, December 6 until close of business on Thursday, December 8.

Advertisement

Season Card holders can buy one ticket per person on Friday, December 9 until close of business Monday, December 12, with Members able to get one ticket per person from Tuesday, December 13 until close of business on Wednesday, December 14.

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Thursday, December 15 online, by phone and in person.

Prices

School Upper Tier Gold – Adult: £36.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £26.00; U18: £18.00.

Advertisement

School Upper Tier Gold Restricted View – Adult: £34.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £25.00; U18: £17.00.

School Upper Tier Gold Railed Seating – Adult: £36.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £26.00; U18: £18.00.

Advertisement

School Upper Tier Silver – Adult: £30.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £21.00; U18: £15.00.

School Upper Tier Silver Restricted View – Adult: £28.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £20.00; U18 - £14.00.

Advertisement

School Upper Tier Silver – Adult:- £30.00; Seniors (Over 61), Young Adult (U23), Ambulant Disabled: £21.00; U18: £15.00.

Meanwhile, the the Hatters have also received an initial allocation of 1,226 seats for the trip to Huddersfield Town on New Years's Day.]

Advertisement

Supporters who have requested an Away Season Ticket this season will receive one ticket for this fixture, as Diamond Season Ticket holders / Executive Member holders can purchase two tickets per person from Tuesday, December until close of business Thursday, December 8.

Season Card holders can buy two tickets per person on Friday, December 9 until close of business Monday, December 12, with Members getting two tickets per person from Tuesday, December 13 until close of business on Wednesday, December 14.

Advertisement

Any remaining tickets will be available on general sale from Thursday, December 15.

Prices

Advertisement