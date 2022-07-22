Hatters release away kit for the 2022-23 season

Luton have released their away kit for the 2022-23 season - pic: Luton Town / Umbro

Luton Town have released their new away shirt for the upcoming 2022-23 season which starts a week on Saturday.

A statement on the official club website said: “Inspired by the home shirt of the 1991/92 campaign with a modern twist, the sleeves feature an orange and blue flash design, paired with an all-white front and back panel, complimented by matching white shorts and socks.

“The design for this season’s kit have been truly collaborative, between club supplier Umbro and also our away kit sponsors Star Platforms who have worked closely with us for the fifth consecutive season.”

The shirt will be available in the club’s store this weekend, although in a limited range, as the club added: “Due to delivery challenges, our away kit will only be available from our Park Street and Stadium Shop on Saturday in limited sizes.

"We will update you when kit has been re-stocked and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this delay.

“The shirts are priced at £55 in adult men’s and women’s sizes and £29 for juniors.

“Whilst a variety of reasons can be attributed to the price increase for the adult replica kit, we are proud to offer one of the cheapest junior kits in the Football League.

“The excitement of a new kit is a shared feeling across the fanbase, and we thank our adult purchasers who will in turn support our young Hatters.

"We believe that growing our Junior Hatter fanbase is of the utmost importance for the long-term stability of Luton Town Football Club.

“Our valued Diamond Season Card holders will continue to benefit from 50 per cent off one shirt (claimed in store at Park Street or the Stadium Shop), and can pick up their voucher from the ticket office any time from now.