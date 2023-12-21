Hatters' relegation rivals Nottingham Forest appoint formers Spurs and Wolves boss to replace Cooper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have named Nuno Espírito Santo as their new head coach.

The Reds, who sacked Steve Cooper after two years in charge on Tuesday, have turned to the former Valencia, Porto, Wolves and Spurs manager in a bid to steer clear of the drop zone, following a run of five defeats from six leaving the club just five points above the third bottom Hatters.

Nuno, 49, who penned a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground, has most recently been in charge of Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad, leading them to league and domestic cup honours last term.

His first game in charge will be at home to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, as speaking to a news conference yesterday, he said: “We have a good group of players, a squad that needs to become better. What Steve did here is amazing. Putting Forest back in the Premier League, keeping Forest in the Premier League. That shows how good Forest fans are, the respect they show for Steve. That says a lot about our fans.

"We are trying to improve his legacy. What we can bring is to try and improve the players. Help players become better, give them the solution that they need to compete well - starting on Saturday. Play good and win - that's the biggest challenge we have ahead of us. It's a huge challenge.

"To compete in the Premier League is very hard. I think Forest started well this season. Then for different situations things didn't go well. That's why I am here. What I saw really gives me the assurance we are in a good way in terms of togetherness.