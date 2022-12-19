Hatters remain four points adrift of the Championship play-offs after QPR defeat Preston

Luton were without a game at the weekend

Luton Town remained four points adrift of the play-offs in the Championship after not having a game at the weekend after their game against Millwall was called off due to a frozen pitch.

The Hatters had been four points off Preston in sixth, but they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR, Jimmy Dunne with the only goal just before the hour mark, enabling Neil Critchley’s side to leapfrog their hosts to move above the dotted line, now on 34 points themselves, having played a game more than Luton.

Advertisement

Town’s Boxing Day visitors Norwich City dropped to fifth as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Blackburn Rovers courtesy of Ben Gibson’s own goal and Tyrhys Dolan’s late strike, the visitors climbing up top third.

Leaders Burnley extended their lead at the top to six points over Sheffield United by beating Middlesbrough 3-1 at Turf Moor, second half strikes from Manuel Benson (2) and Jonny Howson’s own goal doing the damage.

Town's fierce rivals Watford won 2-0 at bottom side Huddersfield, who Luton head to on New Year’s Day.

The Hatters did drop to 15th, as they fell below Coventry City, the Sky Blues letting a 3-0 lead slip to draw 3-3 at home to Swansea

Advertisement

Town saw West Brom and Stoke move to just a point behind as they both enjoyed victories, the Baggies beating Rotherham 3-0 and Stoke winning 2-1 at Bristol City.