Hatters reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Norwich's former Newcastle United keeper Krul

Luton are reported to be in advanced talks to sign Norwich City’s former Holland international shot-stopper Tim Krul.

The Hatters are still in the market to bolster their goalkeeping department, having added Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers so far this summer, leaving them with James Shea and Matt Macey as competition for the number one jersey.

Town have seen rumoured moves for Tom Heaton, Asmir Begovic and John Ruddy all fail to materialise, with speculation increasing that boss Rob Edwards has now turned his attentions to Krul, as Football Insider has stated a deal is close to being completed.

Tim Krul has been linked with a move to Luton Town - pic: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, having joined the Canaries from Newcastle in 2018.

He has made 169 appearances in that time, but just 17 in all competitions last term, keeping five clean sheets and conceding 19 goals.

Krul has been an unused substitute for Norwich’s two Championship affairs so far this term, including Saturday’s 4-4 draw at Southampton, Scotland international Angus Gunn preferred in his place.

Having started his career at Newcastle, where he made almost 200 appearances in 11 years, the Dutchman had spells with Falkirk, Carlisle United, Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of his move to Norfolk.