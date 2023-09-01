Hatters reportedly interested in Manchester United's £35m midfielder Donny van de Beek

Luton are reportedly interested in another surprise deadline day move for out of favour Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to the Independent.

The 26-year-old Dutch international started out with Ajax, as he played over 100 times for the Sons of the Gods, before moving to Old Trafford for a reported £35m in August 2020.

His time with the Red Devils hasn’t worked out though, featuring just 60 times in all competitions, with a mere six Premier League starts.

Van de Beek was sent on loan to Everton in January 2022, playing seven games for the Toffees, scoring once, before returning to the Red Devils,

Last season, he made 10 appearances for United, but suffered a knee injury in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on January 3 that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to offload the midfielder, who had been linked with Inter Milan, also turning down a loan move to Ligue 1 outfit Lorient earlier this week.

