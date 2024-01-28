Hatters reportedly leading the race to sign Japanese international from Belgian Pro League side

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town are reportedly leading the race to sign Japanese international wingback Daiki Hashioka ahead of the transfer window closing.

The 24-year-old started his career with J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds, making almost 100 appearances, before heading to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden on loan in 2021, making the move permanent in 2022. He is closing in on a century of games for the mid-table side, 19 of them coming this term, with two goals, two assists, also seeing four yellow cards as well.

Having played for his country at U15, U16, U21 and U23 level, Hashioka made his senior debut for Japan during a 2-1 victory over China in December 2019, and has gone on to win nine caps in total. He was part of the team that took part in the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo and featured five times last year, although wasn’t included in the squad for the current Asia Cup.

Daiki Hashioka in action for Japan against Tunisia last year - pic Kenta Harada/Getty Images