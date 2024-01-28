Hatters reportedly leading the race to sign Japanese international from Belgian Pro League side
Luton Town are reportedly leading the race to sign Japanese international wingback Daiki Hashioka ahead of the transfer window closing.
The 24-year-old started his career with J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds, making almost 100 appearances, before heading to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden on loan in 2021, making the move permanent in 2022. He is closing in on a century of games for the mid-table side, 19 of them coming this term, with two goals, two assists, also seeing four yellow cards as well.
Having played for his country at U15, U16, U21 and U23 level, Hashioka made his senior debut for Japan during a 2-1 victory over China in December 2019, and has gone on to win nine caps in total. He was part of the team that took part in the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo and featured five times last year, although wasn’t included in the squad for the current Asia Cup.
Championship outfit Leeds United had also been interested in the defender, but Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has stated on Twitter: “Luton are in talks over a permanent deal to sign Japan international Daiki Hashioka ahead of this week’s January transfer deadline. The 24yr-old has been playing at Sint-Truiden in the Belgium Pro League for three years. Deal to be worth approx €2million.”