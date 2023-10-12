News you can trust since 1891
Hatters reportedly see $4.5m bid for Ecuadorian youngster Zambrano turned down

Town’s offer doesn’t meet club’s valuation
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Oct 2023, 13:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:47 BST
Luton have reportedly seen a $4.5m bid for Ecuadorian U20 international Oscar Zambrano rejected by his club Liga de Quito.

The 19-year-old is a key player for his team in the Ligapro Serie A Segunda Etapa this term, making seven appearances so far.

He played nine times in the Serie A Primera Etapa last season, and has also featured 14 times for his country, including playing major roles in the recent U20 World Cup and the U20 South America Championships.

When asked about the prospect of signing Zambrano recently, Hatters boss Rob Edwards admitted he was aware of the youngster, as he revealed Town will start to cast their net ‘wider’ when it comes to acquiring some of the top overseas talent.

There was speculation recently that head scout Phil Chapple had flown out to Argentina to try and thrash out a deal for a player who was on Copa Sudamericana duty, and is also believed to be alerting Manchester United and Ajax.

However, speaking to Ecuadorian radio station Mach Deportes, director of Liga de Quito, Esteban Paz, stated the Town have made their interest official, but their offer hasn’t met with their valuation of a player who has represented his club 23 times since making his debut in February of this year.

Believed to be holding out for nearer $7m, he said: "There is interest from Luton Town for Óscar Zambrano.

Ecuador's Oscar Zambrano is about to be challenged during his country's South American U20 Championship match with Colombia - pic: DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty ImagesEcuador's Oscar Zambrano is about to be challenged during his country's South American U20 Championship match with Colombia - pic: DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
"In Argentina we had a short meeting, the offer is $4.5 million, but it does not meet our expectations.

"In the negotiation we must be careful with Oscar's rights and resources, and we have told him so.”

