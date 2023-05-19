Hatters reveal 28,600 tickets sold for Championship play-off final with Coventry

Luton have confirmed they have sold 28,600 tickets for their Championship play-off final clash against Coventry City later this month.

The Hatters will go up against the Sky Blues, who had shipped around 25,000 yesterday, for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on May 27.

A tweet from Town’s Twitter page said: “We can confirm we have sold 28,600 tickets for our Championship play-off final and adjusted our next sale phase.

Luton fans have been snapping up tickets for Wembley

“Thank you for your support!”

Meanwhile, the Hatters have also updated supporters regarding Wembley ticketing and an adjustment to the phase two sales period.

A club statement said: “Having closed phase one of our sales process we can confirm that our total sales volume at this point has reached a fantastic 28,600, having fulfilled demand from all season ticket holders, Hatters members and executive members.

"In total, 9,500 of our most loyal supporters have been satisfied, averaging just over three tickets per member and with a vast majority of all ticket recipients being database supporters with client reference numbers.

“An excellent sign of your support – thank you!

“We now have today (Friday) to enable Ticket Office staff to contact older and disabled supporters who have followed the correct procedure of emailing for a call back, to ensure that our supporters of greater need receive the right attention so they don’t miss out on a fantastic day.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 10am, we then re-open and move on to phase two of the sales process when we are delighted to invite supporters who have attended five or more games this season to step forward to purchase their tickets.

“However, due to the slightly higher than expected demand and to allow every phase two applicant to be able to obtain tickets, we have decided to reduce the individual allocation to each individual who qualifies to purchase at this time to three per applicant.

“Whilst the staggering response has been slightly surprising, following this sales process we are confident that the most loyal supporters will be taken care of.”

The Hatters have also issued an apology to fans who have been frustrated by the process needed to go through to order a ticket, adding: “We are aware that some supporters have been unhappy with the method and process of buying tickets, which we fully understand.

"We can confirm that we are co-operating with Ticketmaster with the administration as far as we can, recognising that some may have experienced a systems failure yesterday and some random seating placements when ordering.

"Whilst this isn’t strictly within our control, we would like to apologise to supporters for this experience.

“Additionally, on big occasions like this, there will always be some who don’t get exactly what they want, while the perception may be that others appear to be profiteering.

"Please be assured that NO tickets have been distributed so far and we are actively testing tickets that are perceived to be sold on the black market to ensure that no loyal members are selling on.

“So far, we are finding there are fake tickets and hospitality packages available online, but we can assure you are not official tickets so please do not try to buy them.

"Unfortunately, we found that several supporters were duped into purchasing fake tickets for the semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road, and we advise supporters to show caution and only purchase through official channels.

“Whilst we have found no evidence, we would like to reassure supporters that Wembley tickets are not transferrable so you can rest assured that any member reselling theirs contravenes Wembley’s policy, and indeed ours, and we will take a hard line on any supporter should they be foolish enough to do this.

“Thank you all for your patience. We are trying to ensure that every genuine Luton Town supporter who is entitled gets a ticket, and would urge them to follow the sales plan as detailed on the club website.

