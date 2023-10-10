Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defender Gabe Osho has given the Hatters a timely boost by returning to training with the first team once more.

The 25-year-old hasn’t stepped on a pitch for Luton since the play-off final at Wembley on May 27, when he played 112 minutes as Luton beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to reach the Premier League.

It was one of his 35 outings last term, as he scored three goals, achieving cult hero status with strikes against sworn enemies Watford and then Sunderland in the play-off semi-final second leg.

However, an injury over the close season means Osho hasn’t played in the top flight for the Town yet, as Rob Edwards has been without the former Reading youngster along with Dan Potts and Jordan Clark so far this term.

With fellow centre half Amari’i Bell suffering a hamstring problem against Burnley, and Mads Andersen going off in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, then having the defender available will be a massive relief for the Hatters boss.

When the league resumes following this weekend’s international break, Town face two successive away games at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, as a post on the club’s official Twitter page had a picture of Osho with the message: “Back out on the training pitch.”

Gabe Osho, sliding in to win the ball against Coventry at Wembley, is back in training with Luton - pic: Liam Smith

