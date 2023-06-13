Hatters reward loyalty as Luton announce Season Card prices for first Premier League campaign

Luton Town have announced their Season Card prices for a first campaign in the Premier League next term.

Despite promotion from the Championship via a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Coventry City, the Hatters have commendably kept price hikes to a bare minimum, with an increase of just £20 the highest to be seen in the various earlybird renewals available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It means adults who have been season ticket holders for five years will pay £450, up from £430, although that still works out as under £24 a game to watch some of the best footballers in the world run out at Kenilworth Road.

Supporters who are U17s and accompanied by an adult, will fork out £115 for their ticket, just over £6 a match, as Town CEO Gary Sweet wrote in the official brochure: “We are striving to produce the best value ticket for you as we appreciate your constant support, and while costs have gone up slightly as we attempt to compete on the pitch at the higher level, we have kept the prices increase of a ticket with a season card to an average of £1 per match for Premier League football.

"Matchday ticket prices will be released in the coming weeks once the groundworks and improvements have been concluded and there may be increases in some areas of the ground.

“But rest assured these will be kept to the minimum amount possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We want to reward the loyalty of our away season card and Diamond holders, so that you maintain your benefits, therefore availability will be capped and only renewals will be available this season

Kenilworth Road will host Premier League football this season

“There are so many ew grounds to visit and we hope to reward our most loyal fans in the fairest possible way.

"But above all, I want to thank you for being a part of our magical success being 'one of us', being fellow Hatters.

"And as we attract a far greater level of public interest, please remain humble, please remain proud, and please be loud!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Luton now in the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, work has already started on rebuilding the Bobbers Stand so that the stadium meets Premier League requirements.

Sweet added: “Of course, with Premier League football there must be some change with alterations necessary to our 118-year-old home to accommodate the plethora of TV cameras, VAR technology and other media requirements which may affect the views from some seats, and the rebuilt Bobbers Stand meaning our box holders will unfortunately, need to be rehomed.

“Should you be negatively impacted in any way we would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

Current Season Card holders will be able to renew their seats until the close of business on Tuesday, July 4.