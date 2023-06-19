Luton are rumoured to have approached League One side Barnsley about signing defender Mads Andersen during the transfer window.

The Danish centre half started out at Brondby in his home country, before a loan move to Koge where he made his senior debut, then joining FC Horsens in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since arriving in England in 2019, Andersen has played 175 games for the Tykes, including 51 last season, scoring twice, as the Oakwell club just missed out on promotion to the Championship, with a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Barnsley defender Mads Andersen

Back in January, Barnsley triggered a contract extension on their club captain, extending his deal in South Yorkshire until the end of next season, but Luton have money available to spend after reaching the top flight themselves following their own play-off success against Coventry.