News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Hatters rumoured to be lining up a bid for Stoke City's Scottish international forward

Potters attacker reportedly interesting Town
By Mike Simmonds
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

Luton are reportedly looking to bolster their Premier League squad with the addition of Stoke City forward Jacob Brown.

The 25-year-old finished as the Potters’ joint top scorer last term with nine goals in 42 games, following on from a campaign in which he was the leading marksman, netting 14 times in all competitions.

Off the mark for Stoke in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Rotherham, Brown, who has won six full caps for Scotland, was left out of last night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over West Bromwich Albion, a game that was watched by Town chief Rob Edwards.

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown applauds the Potters fans after their opening day win over Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesStoke City forward Jacob Brown applauds the Potters fans after their opening day win over Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Stoke City forward Jacob Brown applauds the Potters fans after their opening day win over Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Most Popular

The Stoke Sentinel believe a bid could be on their way from the Hatters, as speaking after Saturday’s match, Neil told the paper: “Jacob carries out my instructions to a tee, he's a physical presence at the top end of the pitch, he can run in behind, he's got a goal on him

"He doesn't want to drop out and get involved in the build-up, the ball goes wide, he wants to land right in the middle of the box.”

Brown had started his career in the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and Guiseley, then signing for Barnsley in 2015.

He scored 12 goals in 82 matches for the Tykes, joining Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in September 2020 and has netted 30 goals in 141 outings so far.

Related topics:LutonStoke CityPremier League