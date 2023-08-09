Hatters rumoured to be lining up a bid for Stoke City's Scottish international forward

Luton are reportedly looking to bolster their Premier League squad with the addition of Stoke City forward Jacob Brown.

The 25-year-old finished as the Potters’ joint top scorer last term with nine goals in 42 games, following on from a campaign in which he was the leading marksman, netting 14 times in all competitions.

Off the mark for Stoke in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Rotherham, Brown, who has won six full caps for Scotland, was left out of last night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over West Bromwich Albion, a game that was watched by Town chief Rob Edwards.

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown applauds the Potters fans after their opening day win over Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Stoke Sentinel believe a bid could be on their way from the Hatters, as speaking after Saturday’s match, Neil told the paper: “Jacob carries out my instructions to a tee, he's a physical presence at the top end of the pitch, he can run in behind, he's got a goal on him

"He doesn't want to drop out and get involved in the build-up, the ball goes wide, he wants to land right in the middle of the box.”

Brown had started his career in the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and Guiseley, then signing for Barnsley in 2015.