Hatters rumoured to be looking at young Peterborough United striker before transfer window closes
Forward could make a move to Town on deadline day
Luton Town are rumoured to be interested in signing young Peterborough United forward Joe Taylor.
The 20-year-old is highly regarded at London Road, after joining from King's Lynn Town in November 2021, following a spell of 21 goals in 13 appearances during a loan stint with Eastern Counties League Premier Division club Wroxham.
He signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Posh, initially joining up with the club's U23 squad, making his first team debut in March 2022.
This term, he has featured 15 times for the senior team, although mainly off the bench, scoring his first goal in a Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.