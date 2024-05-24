Hatters secure goalkeeper's future as long-serving Shea pens a new deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stopper to make it eight seasons at Kenilworth Road

Luton have agreed a new contract to extend long-serving goalkeeper James Shea’s future with the club.

The 32-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after being released by AFC Wimbledon, originally joining as an understudy to Marek Stech, eventually displacing the former West Ham stopper for the final games of the season as Town went up to League One in 2018.

Shea then got his chance in the third tier, as he won the Golden Gloves award for most clean sheets during the 2018-19 campaign, as the Hatters went straight through the division to win the title. He featured 40 times in the Championship until a serious knee injury suffered in the 1-0 win at Cardiff City in April 2022 saw him play just once more in the second tier as Luton reached the Premier League.

The ex-Arsenal stopper had to make do with being number three this season behind Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul, although due to a mounting injury list, was named on the bench a number of matches from February onwards. Shea was then given the opportunity to make his top flight debut in the final 15 minutes of the last game of the season against Fulham, replacing Kaminski to a superb ovation from the home supporters, and kept his own personal clean sheet intact with a terrific save from Tom Cairney.

Speaking afterwards, it was clear Shea wanted to stay with the club, as he said: “I’ve loved every single minute here. I’m up at the end of the season but we'll see what happens. I’m hoping I’m here, but until something is signed, sealed and delivered, you just never know."

He can now relax as a statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “The club has exercised its option to extend goalkeeper James Shea’s career at Kenilworth Road into an eighth season. The 32-year-old signed for the Town as a free agent in the summer of 2017 following his release from AFC Wimbledon and has played a key role in the Hatters’ three promotions from League Two to the Premier League.

