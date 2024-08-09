Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton forward John McAtee has joined Sky Bet League One side Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Grimsby Town in August 2022, signed by previous Hatters manager Nathan Jones, immediately loaned back to the Mariners for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, where he scored four goals in 36 appearances. Last season, McAtee went to third tier side Barnsley for the season, finding the net 15 times in 45 matches, as the Tykes reached the play-offs, eventually beaten by over two legs by his new club.

He had been linked with a move away from Bedfordshire ever since Town returned for pre-season, and the move finally happened this afternoon, as he has ended his time with Luton and headed to the Toughsheet Stadium. Trotters boss Ivan Evatt told Wanderers’ official website: “John is someone that I have a lot of respect for and we have tracked his career for a long time now.

“He’s had to do it the hard way and has been on a bit of a journey in his career, and I really like that. He’s had to work his way up before going on to have a great season at Barnsley last year. I really like the way he plays the game and the intensity of his work. He’s pacy, an excellent presser but also has excellent movement in-behind and can stretch oppositions.

“He’s a goalscorer too, and we needed to add more of that to our ranks. It’s a huge signing for us as we’ve had to fight off a lot of competition to get him. We want to highlight the passion he has and the excitement he’ll bring to our fans. The way he plays means he will no doubt get them off their seats and I am sure they will enjoy watching him play.”