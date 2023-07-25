News you can trust since 1891
Hatters sell Mendes Gomes to Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee

Forward moves to the Trotters
By Mike Simmonds
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST- 2 min read

Luton attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has left the club to join League One Bolton Wanderers on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old signed for Town back in June 2021, arriving from Morecambe under previous boss Nathan Jones, but despite exciting supporters in pre-season, only made 14 appearances in his debut campaign, scoring once in the 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge United.

Last term he had only one outing for the Hatters, netting a wonderful strike in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, as he then joined third tier Fleetwood on loan.

Carlos Mendes Gomes has left Luton for Bolton WanderersCarlos Mendes Gomes has left Luton for Bolton Wanderers
He excelled for the Cod Army, on target nine times in 37 matches, but has now moved on to the Trotters, signing a three year contract.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt told the club’s official website: “He can also create and score goals, as we’ve seen first-hand, and is someone who will excite the fans as a big addition to the squad.

“He’s someone who has been on our radar for a long time and someone I have admired since that season together in League Two.

“This is an important deal for us and I’m grateful to the board for allowing us to get it done.

“Carlos is coming to us from a Premier League club with experience of playing in the Championship and League One.

“He’s a proven performer in our current division and, at just 24, someone we believe is capable of going higher again and progressing on this journey with us.

“He is a multi-functional player who can play in a number of attacking positions, who will add variety, pace and the ability to dribble and drive past defenders, which is something we’ve been looking to add.

“He can also create and score goals, as we’ve seen first-hand, and is someone who will excite the fans as a big addition to the squad.”